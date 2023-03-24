Jharkhand SSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 3120 PGT, TGT posts at jssc.nic.in, JSSC registration to begin on April 5

File photo

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission is inviting applications for PGT and TGT posts. Candidates can apply through the official website of JSSC at jssc.nic.in. The JSSC application process will begin on April 5. the last date to apply is May 4, 2023. This JSSC recruitment drive will fill 3120 PGT, TGT regular, and backlog posts in the organisation.

Jharkhand SSC Vacancy Details

Regular vacancy: 2855 posts

Backlog vacancy: 265 posts

Jharkhand SSC Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates' detailed notification is available on the official website.

Jharkhand SSC Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The selection is based on CBT main exam. Those candidates who will qualify for the CBT will be put on the merit list prepared by the Jharkhand Commission.

Jharkhand SSC Recruitment 2023: Application Fees

The application fee for all categories is Rs 100 and reserved category candidates will have to pay Rs 50. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JSSC.

Jharkhand SSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of application: April 5, 2023

Closing date of application: May 4, 2023

Last date for submission of application fees: May 6, 2023

Correction window: April 10 to April 12, 2023

Jharkhand SSC Recruitment 2023: Regular vacancy

Jharkhand SSC Recruitment 2023: Backlog vacancy