Jharkhand SSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 3120 PGT, TGT posts at jssc.nic.in, JSSC registration to begin on April 5

This JSSC recruitment drive will fill 3120 PGT, TGT regular, and backlog posts in the organisation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 11:40 AM IST

File photo

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission is inviting applications for PGT and TGT posts. Candidates can apply through the official website of JSSC at jssc.nic.in. The JSSC application process will begin on April 5. the last date to apply is May 4, 2023. This JSSC recruitment drive will fill 3120 PGT, TGT regular, and backlog posts in the organisation. 

Jharkhand SSC Vacancy Details

  • Regular vacancy: 2855 posts
  • Backlog vacancy: 265 posts

Jharkhand SSC Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates' detailed notification is available on the official website.

Jharkhand SSC Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The selection is based on CBT main exam. Those candidates who will qualify for the CBT will be put on the merit list prepared by the Jharkhand Commission.

Jharkhand SSC Recruitment 2023: Application Fees

The application fee for all categories is Rs 100 and reserved category candidates will have to pay Rs 50. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JSSC.

Jharkhand SSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

  • Opening date of application: April 5, 2023
  • Closing date of application: May 4, 2023
  • Last date for submission of application fees: May 6, 2023
  • Correction window: April 10 to April 12, 2023

Jharkhand SSC Recruitment 2023: Regular vacancy
Jharkhand SSC Recruitment 2023: Backlog vacancy

Tomatoes: Nutrient-packed superfood with surprising health benefits
Taj- Divided by Blood: Bobby Deol, Shalin Bhanot, Huma Qureshi, others attend Naseeruddin Shah-starrer screening
Doppelganger or what! Netizens say Tanisha Santoshi has uncanny resemblance with Kiara Advani
Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Shilpa Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha, celebs who rocked the ramp on day 2
Kiara Advani's sangeet lehenga was adorned with 98K crystals
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

