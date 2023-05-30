Jharkhand JAC Class 12 Result 2023: Board result for Arts, Commerce available at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, how to check

Jharkhd JAC Class 12 Result 2023| Photo: PTI

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Class 12th Arts and Commerce result 2023 has been declared on the official website. Candidates can check the JAC Class 12 Board Result 2023 for Arts and Commerce stream from the official website-- jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Candidates who appeared for the exam will need their roll number and date of birth to check the result. Apart from the official website, candidates can also check their results through SMS services and Digilocker.

JAC Class 12 Arts and Commerce result 2023: How to check

Visit the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Look for the “Results”.

Click on the link for “JAC 10th Result” or “JAC 12th Result,” depending on your exam.

You will be redirected to a new page.

Enter your roll number and roll code in the specified fields.

Double-check the entered information for accuracy.

Click on the “Submit” or “Get Result” button.

The JAC Board Exam Result will be displayed on the screen.

Review your result carefully, ensuring all the details are correct.

If required, take a printout or download the result for future reference.

