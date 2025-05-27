JAC Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2025: All the students who appeared in the exams can check their result on official website. The JAC class 10 exams were held from February 11 to March 9, 2025.

JAC Board Matric 10th Class Result 2025: Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC has anounced the results of Jharkhand Board Class 10th today, May 27, 2025. The JAC class 10 exams were held from February 11 to March 9, 2025. All students can check their Jharkhand Board Result 2025 on the official websites. Check below to find out oifficial website:

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10 Results 2025: Websites to check

1. jacresults.com

2. jac.jharkhand.gov.in

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10 Results 2025: How To Check Your Results?

Step 1: Visit the official website of JAC, jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for 'JAC Class 10 Result 2025' or 'JAC Class 12 Result 2025'.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials like roll number and roll code.

Step 4: Submit the details to view the result.

Step 5: Download and save the marksheet for future reference.

Last year, JAC class 10 result was declared on April 19, 2024.

To pass the Class 10 exams, students need to score at least 33% marks overall. The board offers a provision of grace marks for students who narrowly miss the passing criteria. Students who fail in one subject can receive up to 5% additional marks, while those who fail in two subjects can get up to 3% extra marks in each subject. This provision aims to give students a fair chance to pass without compromising academic standards.