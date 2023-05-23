Jharkhand JAC Class 10, 12 Result 2023 DECLARED at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: See how to check here

Jharkhand JAC Class 10, 12 Board Result 2023| Photo: PTI

Jharkhand Academic Council has declared the JAC 10, 12 Board Result 2023 today (May 23) at 3 pm. Candidates can now check their JAC 10, 12 results 2023 at the official website-- jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Candidates will need to use their roll code and roll number to check the result. Students must note that the online marksheet is only provisional and the hardcopy of the JAC Class 10, 12 Result 2023 will be handed over by the school.

JAC Class 10th, 12th results 2023: How to check

Go to jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in 2023.

Click on JAC Class 10 result link or JAC Class 12 result link 2023

The result login page will be displayed.

Enter the roll code and the roll number and click on “submit”

The JAC result 2023 will be displayed.

Download and save the provisional mark sheet.

Read: JAC Board Result 2023: Jharkhand Board class 10th, 12th Results to release soon at jacresults.com

The Jharkhand board exams 2023 were conducted on March 14 for both classes. The JAC Class 10th exams concluded on April 3 and JAC Class 12th exams on April 5.