Jharkhand Home Guard Recruitment 2023: Application process to begin soon for 1478 posts

Jharkhand Home Guard Recruitment 2023 drive will fill 1478 posts in the organisation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 01:42 PM IST

File photo

Jharkhand Home Defense Corps, Dhanbad is inviting applications for Home Guards (Rural & Urban) posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Dhanbad.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill 1478 posts in the organisation. The registration process will begin on February 21. The last date to apply is March 17, 2023.

Jharkhand Home Guard Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

  • Rural Areas: 638 posts
  • Urban Areas: 840 posts

Jharkhand Home Guard Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

For rural areas, candidates should be Class 7 pass. For urban areas, candidates should be Class 10 pass. The minimum age limit should be 19 years and the maximum age limit should be 40 years.

Jharkhand Home Guard Recruitment 2023: How to apply

  • Visit the official link Dhanbad.nic.in.
  • Click on Recruitment link.
  • A new page will open where candidates will get the apply link.
  • Click on the link and fill in the form.
  • Register yourself and fill in the application form.
  • Make the payment of application fees
  • Keep a hard copy.

Jharkhand Home Guard Recruitment 2023: Notification 

