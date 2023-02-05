Jharkhand Home Guard Recruitment 2023: Application process to begin soon for 1478 posts

Jharkhand Home Defense Corps, Dhanbad is inviting applications for Home Guards (Rural & Urban) posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Dhanbad.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill 1478 posts in the organisation. The registration process will begin on February 21. The last date to apply is March 17, 2023.
Jharkhand Home Guard Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Jharkhand Home Guard Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria
For rural areas, candidates should be Class 7 pass. For urban areas, candidates should be Class 10 pass. The minimum age limit should be 19 years and the maximum age limit should be 40 years.
Jharkhand Home Guard Recruitment 2023: How to apply
Jharkhand Home Guard Recruitment 2023: Notification
