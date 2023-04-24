Jharkhand Class 10, 12 Result 2023: Where to expect? Check important details here

Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023| Photo: PTI

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is set to declare the result for the Jharkhand class 10th and 12th board exam 2023. Although there has been no official confirmation, the Jharkhand class 10th and 12th results for Arts, Science and Commerce are expected to be released in May.

Once released, candidates will be able to check the JAC 10TH, 12 Result 2023 at the official website-- jac.jharkhand.gov.in. To download the JAC 12th result 2023 for Arts, Science and Commerce, students have to use their roll code and roll number in the login window.

JAC Class 10, 12 Result 2023: How to download