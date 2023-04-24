Search icon
Jharkhand Class 10, 12 Result 2023: Where to expect? Check important details here

Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 result 2023 is likely to be released at the official website-- jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 09:07 PM IST

Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023| Photo: PTI

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is set to declare the result for the Jharkhand class 10th and 12th board exam 2023. Although there has been no official confirmation, the Jharkhand class 10th and 12th results for Arts, Science and Commerce are expected to be released in May.

Once released, candidates will be able to check the JAC 10TH, 12 Result 2023 at the official website-- jac.jharkhand.gov.in. To download the JAC 12th result 2023 for Arts, Science and Commerce, students have to use their roll code and roll number in the login window.

JAC Class 10, 12 Result 2023: How to download

  • Go to the official website: jac.jharkhand.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the JAC 10th, 12th result
  • A login window will appear on the screen
  • Enter roll number and roll code
  • Click on the submit tab
  • The JAC result for class 10th, 12th will appear on the screen
  • Download and save it for future reference. 

