Jharkhand Board Result 2022: JAC Class 12 Arts, Commerce result DECLARED at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

File Photo

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the Jharkhand Board Class 12 Arts and Commerce Result 2022 today - June 30, 2022. The Jharkhand Board Class 12 Arts and Commerce Result 2022 can be checked on JAC's official websites - jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in. The date and time for the results were confirmed by JAC Board Chairman Dr Anil Kumar Mahato. Meanwhile, the results were announced at a press conference conducted by the Board officials.

The Jharkhand Class 12 Board examination started on March 24 and ended on April 25, 2022. The exams were conducted in offline mode following all necessary Covid-19 protocols.

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 12 Arts and Commerce Result 2022: Steps to check scores online at www.jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 1: Log on to the jac.jharkhand.gov.in website

Step 2: Click on the link and fill in the required details

Step 3: Click on Submit and get your result

Step 4: Take a printout of the scores for future use.

To check their results, candidates will require their roll number and DOB. The JAC 12th Board Result 2022 Commerce can be checked by candidates via SMS also.

RESULT <space> JAC12 <space> Roll Code <space> Roll number and send it to 56263.