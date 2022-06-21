Jharkhand Board Result 2022: JAC Class 10, 12 results TODAY at 2.30 pm, know how to check marksheet at jacresults.com

File photo

Jharkhand Board Result 2022: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is set to declare the Jharkhand Council Class 10th and 12th results soon. As per reports, the Jharkhand Board Result 2022 will be declared today (June 21, 2022) at 2.30 pm. The candidates will be able to check their JAC Class 10, 12 Results 2022 from the official website jacresults.com.

The Jharkhand Academic Council conducted the class 10 exams from March 24 to April 20, 2022. On the other hand, JAC Board class 12 exams were conducted from March 24 to April 25, 2022. It is important to visit the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council for the latest updates.

JAC Class 10, 12 Results 2022: Website to check scores

jacresults.com

JAC 10th 12th Result 2022: Steps to check result at jacresults.com:

Step 1: Log on to the jac.jharkhand.gov.in website

Step 2: Click on the link and fill in the required details

Step 3: Click on Submit and get your result

Step 4: Take a printout of the scores for future reference