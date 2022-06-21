Jharkhand Board Result 2022: JAC Class 10, 12 results DECLARED at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

File Photo

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the Jharkhand Council Class 10th and 12th results. The Jharkhand Board Result 2022 were declared today (June 21, 2022) at 2:30 pm. Candidates can check their JAC Class 10, 12 Results 2022 from the official website www.jacresults.com, www.jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The School Education and Literacy Department Minister Jagarnath Mahto declared the JAC 10th result 2022 via press conference.

The Jharkhand Academic Council conducted the class 10 exams from March 24 to April 20, 2022. Meanwhile, JAC Board class 12 exams were conducted from March 24 to April 25, 2022. For class 12 students, only science stream results will be out today.

Jharkhand Board Result 2022: Steps to check scores online at www.jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 1: Log on to the jac.jharkhand.gov.in website

Step 2: Click on the link and fill in the required details

Step 3: Click on Submit and get your result

Step 4: Take a printout of the scores for future use.

It is important to note that students need to score 33% or above to pass the exam. Once the results are released, they will be available on jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jharresults.nic.in.

Jharkhand Board Result 2022: Steps to check scores on mobile phone

Step 1: Open the new messages tab

Step 2: Type ‘RESULTJAC12ROLLCODE + ROLL NO’ (for 12th result) or ‘RESULTJAC10ROLLCODE + ROLL NO’ (for 10th result) in the message

Step 3: Send to 56263

Step 4: You will receive your result via SMS.

Jharkhand Board Result 2022: Check these things in your mark sheet

Name and spelling

School name

Totaling or percentage calculation

Grades

Division

Spellings of all details

Pass/ Fail status.