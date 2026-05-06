Jharkhand Board JAC Class 12th Result 2026: 92.33% students passed in Commerce, Arts and Science, check toppers list

Jharkhand JAC 12th Result 2026 Out at jacresults.com: In total, 3,22,341 students took the JAC 12th board exam across all the three streams. Out of these, 24,699 students failed, and 2,97,642 passed, making the overall pass percentage of 92.33%.
Jharkhand Board JAC Class 12th Result 2026: 92.33% students passed (Image source: Zee News)
Jharkhand JAC Class 12th Result 2026: The Jharkhand Academic Council
(JAC), Ranchi, has declared the Class 12 Board results on May 6, 2026, Wednesday. Students who took the board examinations can check their scores on the official website at jacresults.com. In total, 3,22,341 students took the JAC 12th board exam across all the three streams. Out of these, 24,699 students failed, and 2,97,642 passed, making the overall pass percentage of 92.33%.
JAC 12th Result 2026: Stream-wise pass percentage
|Stream
|Appeared
|Failed
|JAC 12th pass percentage
|Arts
| 2,11,095
|8,025
| 96.14%
|Commerce
| 21,078
|1,370
|93.37%
|Science
| 90,168
|15,304
| 82.92%
Passing percentage, criteria
To clear the JAC Class 12 exams, students must secure at least 33% marks in every subject. As per subject-wise passing criteria, a student must score at least 23 out of 70 and 33 out of 100, depending on the subject. The board conducted the exam in a single shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.
Students who are doubtful about their results can reappear in that specific exam for improvement of marks. The council has said that these improvement exams will be conducted only for theory papers, while practical marks will remain the same.
JAC 12th Result 2026: Stream wise toppers list
Rashida Naaz has secured an overall Rank 1 with 489 marks, making her the top scorer in the JAC Class 12 exams 2026. Here is the list of stream-wise toppers.
Arts stream toppers:
|Rank
| Name
|Marks
|1
| Rashida Naaz
|489
|2
| Md Faizan Alam
|483
|3
| Akanksha Kumari
|481
|3
| Sana Aafrin
|481
Commerce stream toppers:
|Rank
| Name
|Marks
|1
|Chhoti Kumari
|478
|2
|Ankit Kumar
|474
|3
|Anshu Kumari
|473
Science stream toppers:
|Rank
|Name
|Marks
|1
|Sweta Prasad
|478
|2
|
Krish Kumar Barnwal
|472
|3
|Priyanshi Khatri
|471
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