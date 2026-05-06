FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Tamil Nadu Elections: AIADMK Planning To Support Vijay's TVK, Join Government | DMK

Tamil Nadu Elections: AIADMK Planning To Support Vijay's TVK, Join Government | DMK

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, BJP President Nitin Nabin seek blessing for Bengal government, CM says, 'women turned away from violence, fear'

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, BJP President Nitin Nabin visit temple

'Not a serious cricket team': DC face major backlash as ex-IND star questions team strategy amid IPL 2026 playoff race

DC face major backlash as ex-IND star questions team strategy amid IPL 2026 play

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral: Read their 25-year love story

Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 after DC vs CSK match

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 so far

Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Luxe life: Massive net worth, luxury cars, lavish properties; What makes Vijay’s rumoured girlfriend a style icon

Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Luxe life: Massive net worth, luxury cars

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

Jharkhand Board JAC Class 12th Result 2026: 92.33% students passed in Commerce, Arts and Science, check toppers list

Jharkhand JAC 12th Result 2026 Out at jacresults.com: In total, 3,22,341 students took the JAC 12th board exam across all the three streams. Out of these, 24,699 students failed, and 2,97,642 passed, making the overall pass percentage of 92.33%.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 06, 2026, 04:48 PM IST

Jharkhand Board JAC Class 12th Result 2026: 92.33% students passed in Commerce, Arts and Science, check toppers list
Jharkhand Board JAC Class 12th Result 2026: 92.33% students passed (Image source: Zee News)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Jharkhand JAC Class 12th Result 2026: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi, has declared the Class 12 Board results on May 6, 2026, Wednesday. Students who took the board examinations can check their scores on the official website at jacresults.com. In total, 3,22,341 students took the JAC 12th board exam across all the three streams. Out of these, 24,699 students failed, and 2,97,642 passed, making the overall pass percentage of 92.33%.

JAC 12th Result 2026: Stream-wise pass percentage       

 
Stream        Appeared     Failed     JAC 12th pass percentage
Arts                  2,11,095 8,025  96.14%
Commerce      21,078   1,370 93.37%
Science           90,168 15,304  82.92%

Passing percentage, criteria

To clear the JAC Class 12 exams, students must secure at least 33% marks in every subject. As per subject-wise passing criteria, a student must score at least 23 out of 70 and 33 out of 100, depending on the subject. The board conducted the exam in a single shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. 
 
Students who are doubtful about their results can reappear in that specific exam for improvement of marks. The council has said that these improvement exams will be conducted only for theory papers, while practical marks will remain the same.
 

JAC 12th Result 2026: Stream wise toppers list

Rashida Naaz has secured an overall Rank 1 with 489 marks, making her the top scorer in the JAC Class 12 exams 2026. Here is the list of stream-wise toppers. 

Arts stream toppers:

Rank  Name  Marks
1  Rashida Naaz 489
2  Md Faizan Alam 483
3  Akanksha Kumari 481
3  Sana Aafrin 481

Commerce stream toppers:

Rank  Name  Marks
1 Chhoti Kumari 478
2 Ankit Kumar 474
3 Anshu Kumari 473

Science stream toppers:

Rank Name Marks
1 Sweta Prasad 478
2
Krish Kumar Barnwal
472
3 Priyanshi Khatri 471

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, BJP President Nitin Nabin seek blessing for Bengal government, CM says, 'women turned away from violence, fear'
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, BJP President Nitin Nabin visit temple
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches 13 mobile heat relief units, announces action plan for heatwave
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches 13 mobile heat relief units, announces action plan
'Not a serious cricket team': DC face major backlash as ex-IND star questions team strategy amid IPL 2026 playoff race
DC face major backlash as ex-IND star questions team strategy amid IPL 2026 play
Is Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Prabhas' Spirit being postponed to avoid clash with Salman Khan, Nayanthara's film? Makers break silence
Is Prabhas' Spirit being postponed to avoid clash with Salman Khan film?
IPL 2026: MI star Tilak Varma’s sweet gesture for female fan at Wankhede goes viral - Watch
IPL 2026: MI star Tilak Varma’s sweet gesture for female fan at Wankhede
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral: Read their 25-year love story
Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 after DC vs CSK match
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 so far
Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Luxe life: Massive net worth, luxury cars, lavish properties; What makes Vijay’s rumoured girlfriend a style icon
Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Luxe life: Massive net worth, luxury cars
5 controversies Thalapathy Vijay faced before TVK's massive win: Jana Nayagan leak, Karur stampede, Divorce from wife Sangeetha, Rumoured affair with Trisha Krishnan
5 controversies Thalapathy Vijay faced before TVK's massive win: Jana Nayagan
Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani's blouses collection also blings royality: See viral collection
Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani's blouses collection also blings royality
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement