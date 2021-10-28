Headlines

Education

Jharkhand Board Exams 2022: JAC class 10 exams to be held in 2 terms, registration begins at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Jharkhand Board Exams 2022: Jharkhand Board would conduct its class 10 Board Exam 2022 in two terms.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2021, 01:34 PM IST

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) to conduct the Jharkhand Board Matriculation Examination in two terms. The announcement was made after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) decided on the examination pattern. The JAC registration window for Jharkhand Board class 10th exams 2022 has been opened. The candidates can register for the Jharkhand Board matric exams from October 27 and November 13, 2021.

The JAC matric term-1 exam is to be conducted in the month of December. The Jharkhand Board class 10th term-2 exam will be held in the month of March-April 2022.

JAC Matric Term-1 Exam will be conducted in the month of December. Whereas, Jharkhand Board Class 10th Term-2 Exam will be conducted in the month of March-April 2022. Candidates who are preparing for JAC class 10 exam can visit the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

The last date to register for these exams has been announced. Candidates can submit the examination form from October 27 to November 13 without a late fee and from November 14 to 18 with a late fee.

The candidates can register for the exam through the official website, boardjac.jharkhand.gov.in.

 

