Jharkhand Board 8th Result 2020 likely to be declared today, check @jac.jharhkand.gov.in

Jharkhand Board 8th Result 2020 will be announced by Jharkhand Academic Council on Thursday at 2 PM. Concerned candidates can check the results on the official website-jacresults.co

The results will be published on the official result portals of the board. Results will alose be available on other sites-jac.nic.in, jacresults.com,jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jharresults.nic.in

Around 5.5 lakh students appeared for the exam which was held in the month of January.

There was a sudden delay in the evaluation of the results due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March which led to the delay in results declaration.

Here are the steps to check the results:

Step 1. Visit the official website-jacresults.com.

Step 2. Click on the result link-'JAC class 8 result 2020'.

Step 3. Enter the roll number, and other required details asked by the website

Step 4. The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Download and take a print out of the result for future reference.