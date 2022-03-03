Jharkhand Academic Council releases admit card for class 10 exam 2022 - Direct link here



The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) in Ranchi released the admit card for class 10 on Wednesday.

Students who registered themselves for the class 10 board exam can download their admit card from the official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Notably, class 10 board exams are scheduled to begin from March 24 and end on April 20.

Here's how you can download the JAC class 10 admit card:

- Visit the official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in

- Click on the link that directs you to 'class 10 admit card'

- Then click on the school login option and fill in the required details like login id, password, and click on the submit option

- Once all details are submitted, the admit card will appear on your screen.