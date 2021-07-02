Headlines

Education

JAC Board Class 10, 12 result to be announced on THIS date, check direct link here

The Jharkhand government had cancelled the JAC Class 10 and Class 12 examinations due to the coronavirus pandemic's deadly second wave.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 02, 2021, 07:53 PM IST

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will possibly announce the JAC Class 10 and Class 12 results by July 15. According to a report on India.com, the government has already approved the evaluation criteria and the board officials have started preparing the results, Rajesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy, Jharkhand, said.

In their letter, Sharma clarified that the decision regarding the pending practical exam has not been taken yet. Earlier, the government of Jharkhand had cancelled the JAC Class 10 and Class 12 examinations owing to the deadly second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Notable, in 2021, 7.5 lakh students of matriculation (class 10) and intermediate (class 12) will get access to the results once they are announced.

Here are the steps you need to follow in order to check your result once they are announced. 

  1. Visit the official website for Jharkhand Board Class 10/12 result 2021
  2. Provide your roll number in the field provided
  3. Click 'Submit' to view your JAC Result 2021 
  4. Download and save the Jharkhand Result 2021 for future reference

All you need to know about Jharkhand Academic Council 

The State of Jharkhand came into existence on November 15, 2000. To establish the Jharkhand Academic Council, the act was enacted by the Jharkhand State Legislature and agreed to by honourable Governor of the State on 26.02.2003 and notified by the government on 04.03.2003, which is known as Jharkhand Academic Council Act 2002.

