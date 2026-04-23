Jharkhand 10th Class Result 2026 OUT: Here's how to check JAC Class 10 Board Exam results

Students can check their results online by logging on to the official website: jacresults.com. The 10th Class marksheet will display the student's subject-wise marks, total score, grade, and the status of the result.

Students can also check their results using the UMANG app or Digilocker.

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Class 10th results for 2026 have been declared. Students can check their results online by logging on to the official website: jacresults.com. The 10th Class marksheet will display the student's subject-wise marks, total score, grade, and the status of the result.

Steps to check JAC Class 10th result

Visit the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council: jacresults.com

Click on the 'Results of Class X Annual Examination - 2026' link

Add student details like roll card and roll number where mentioned

Enter the captcha code and click on 'Submit' button

Your Class 10th results will be displayed on the screen

You can save the results for future reference

Students can also check their results using the UMANG app or Digilocker. The JAC Class 12 results are expected to be out at the end of this month.