Jharkhand 10th Class Result 2026 OUT: Here's how to check JAC Class 10 Board Exam results

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EDUCATION
Students can check their results online by logging on to the official website: jacresults.com. The 10th Class marksheet will display the student's subject-wise marks, total score, grade, and the status of the result.
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Class 10th results for 2026 have been declared. Students can check their results online by logging on to the official website: jacresults.com. The 10th Class marksheet will display the student's subject-wise marks, total score, grade, and the status of the result.
Visit the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council: jacresults.com
Click on the 'Results of Class X Annual Examination - 2026' link
Add student details like roll card and roll number where mentioned
Enter the captcha code and click on 'Submit' button
Your Class 10th results will be displayed on the screen
You can save the results for future reference
Students can also check their results using the UMANG app or Digilocker. The JAC Class 12 results are expected to be out at the end of this month.