NTA JEE Main Admit Card 2022: Release date, important guidelines here

JEE Main 2022 admit card is going to be out this week

NTA JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to release the JEE Main admit card 2022 for the June session this week. Aspirants will be able to check and download the Joint Entrance Exam, JEE Main admit card 2022 from the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2022 exam will begin on June 20, 2022. The engineering entrance exam was earlier scheduled to be held in April which was then postponed.

Along with the JEE Main 2022 admit card, NTA is also expected to release the final schedule for JEE Mains. Candidates will be able to check all the important details i.e., admit card, exam schedule, and exam city from the website--jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2022: How to download

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on, “JEE Main 2022 Admit Card”

Enter the login credentials such as application number, and date of birth and click on submit option

Your JEE Main 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and keep a printout of it for future reference

JEE Main 2022: Important details

The agency will not deliver any hard copy of the admit card. Hence, it is important that all the candidates download their JEE Main June session admit card from the website. Candidates are advised to check the admit card properly and report to NTA immediately if any mistakes are found. The JEE Mains admit card will carry important details like-- venue, date, time, etc. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall without a hard copy of their admit card and a photo ID proof.

JEE Main 2022: Session 2 details

The registration process for the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 or July examination has been activated. Aspirants can submit their application for JEE Main Session 2 exam 2022 till June 30.

