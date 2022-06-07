NTA JEE Main Admit Card 2022: Release date, important guidelines here

NTA JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to release the JEE Main admit card 2022 for the June session this week. Aspirants will be able to check and download the Joint Entrance Exam, JEE Main admit card 2022 from the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2022 exam will begin on June 20, 2022. The engineering entrance exam was earlier scheduled to be held in April which was then postponed.
Along with the JEE Main 2022 admit card, NTA is also expected to release the final schedule for JEE Mains. Candidates will be able to check all the important details i.e., admit card, exam schedule, and exam city from the website--jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main 2022: How to download
JEE Main 2022: Important details
JEE Main 2022: Session 2 details
The registration process for the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 or July examination has been activated. Aspirants can submit their application for JEE Main Session 2 exam 2022 till June 30.
