NTA JEE Main Session 2 admit card expected tomorrow: See how to download here

NTA JEE Main 2022 admit card for the session 2 exam is likely to be out tomorrow, July 20.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 11:07 PM IST

NTA JEE Main 2022 | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency, NTA Joint Entrance Examination Main, JEE Main 2022 admit card for session 2 exam is likely to be out tomorrow, July 20. There are no official announcements from NTA regarding this yet. The JEE Main 2022 session 2 admit card will be released on the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in for candidates to download. 

The JEE Main admit card 2022 will have details such as the name of the candidate, date of birth, gender, category, roll number, application number, exam date and time, photo, signature and exam centre details.

The NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2022 second session exam from July 23. The engineering entrance exam will be conducted online as a computer-based test (CBT).

JEE Main Admit Card 2022: How to download

  1. Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "JEE Main 2022 Admit Card."
  3. Log-in with your application number and date of birth.
  4. The JEE Main admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference.

