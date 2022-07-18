JEECUP 2022 results DECLARED: Website, how to check here

JEECUP 2022 | Photo: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination, UPJEE Polytechnic result 2022 has been announced. Joint Entrance Examination Council Polytechnic, Uttar Pradesh JEECUP published the results on Monday evening and students can check their scores on the board website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The entrance test for the various subject group was conducted in online mode from June 27 to 30.

JEECUP 2022 results: How to check

Go to the official website--jeecup.admissions.nic.in

On the home page, click on the JEECUP 2022 result link

Now, log in with the required login credentials

Submit and view scores.

UPJEE is a state-level examination for the candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

Read: KCET Result 2022: Expected soon, check details here