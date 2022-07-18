Search icon
JEECUP 2022 results DECLARED: Website, how to check here

JEECUP result 2022 has been released at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 07:04 PM IST

JEECUP 2022 | Photo: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination, UPJEE Polytechnic result 2022 has been announced. Joint Entrance Examination Council Polytechnic, Uttar Pradesh JEECUP published the results on Monday evening and students can check their scores on the board website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The entrance test for the various subject group was conducted in online mode from June 27 to 30.

JEECUP 2022 results: How to check 

  • Go to the official website--jeecup.admissions.nic.in
  • On the home page, click on the JEECUP 2022 result link
  • Now, log in with the required login credentials
  • Submit and view scores.

UPJEE is a state-level examination for the candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

