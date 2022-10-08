JEECUP Round 6,8 Counselling registration 2022 dates extended: Know revised deadline, how to apply here

JEECUP Round 6 Counselling registration 2022 | Photo: PTI

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has revised the schedule for the JEECUP Counselling 2022 Round 6 to Round 8 and it has extended the last date for registration of round 6 to October 10 from October 8. Interested candidates can apply from the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The registrations for Round 6 began on October 6, 2022. The registrations are for those candidates who did not appear in UPJEE 2022 Examination and are directly applying for counselling.

The registrations for candidates who were not admitted up to Round 5 and appeared in UPJEE 2022 will begin from October 11 till October 12, 2022.

JEECUP Counseling 2022: How to register for Round 6

Visit the official website – jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Then click on the registration link given below on the homepage

Register and then login

Fill out the details and pay the fee

Submit, download and keep a copy

