Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

JEECUP Round 6,8 Counselling registration 2022 dates extended: Know revised deadline, how to apply here

JEECUP round 6 and 8 counselling 2022 registration process deadline has been extended.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 09:38 PM IST

JEECUP Round 6,8 Counselling registration 2022 dates extended: Know revised deadline, how to apply here
JEECUP Round 6 Counselling registration 2022 | Photo: PTI

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has revised the schedule for the JEECUP Counselling 2022 Round 6 to Round 8 and it has extended the last date for registration of round 6 to October 10 from October 8. Interested candidates can apply from the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in. 

The registrations for Round 6 began on October 6, 2022. The registrations are for those candidates who did not appear in UPJEE 2022 Examination and are directly applying for counselling. 

The registrations for candidates who were not admitted up to Round 5 and appeared in UPJEE 2022 will begin from October 11 till October 12, 2022.

JEECUP Counseling 2022: How to register for Round 6

  • Visit the official website – jeecup.admissions.nic.in
  • Then click on the registration link given below on the homepage
  • Register and then login
  • Fill out the details and pay the fee
  • Submit, download and keep a copy

Read: SSC MTS, Havaldar Result 2021 DECLARED: See all important details here

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
RRR, War, Ram Lakhan, Sholay: Ahead of Vikram Vedha's release, here are popular two-hero films
The Crown, The Unlikely Queen, A Royal Night Out: Movies, series on the life of late Queen Elizabeth II
Streaming This Week: Laal Singh Chaddha, Maja Ma, Raksha Bandhan, OTT releases to binge-watch
Aisha Sharma burns the internet in blue monokini, sizzling photos go viral
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC MTS, Havaldar Result 2021 DECLARED: See all improtant details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.