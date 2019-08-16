JEECUP Direct Admission 3rd Round Allotment result declared; check @jeecup.nic.in

The third round of seat allotment list for direct admission of the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has been released online at the official website of the council -- jeecup.nic.in.

The list was released at 5 PM on August 14 (Wednesday). All the candidates who had registered for the direct admissions can check the third round of seat allotment lists after following the steps mentioned here.

Steps to check JEECUP Direct Admission 3rd Round Seat Allotment 2019 list:

Step 1. Visit the official website of the Joint Entrance Examinational Council, Uttar Pradesh -- jeecup.nic.in.

Step 2. Scroll down. Under the 'Important Links' section, you will find the '3rd round allotment of direct admission 2019' listed as new. Click on it.

Step 3. The JEECUP Direct Admission 3rd Round Seat Allotment 2019 list will appear on your screen.

Step 4. Download and save a pdf copy of the list and take a print-out of the same for future use.

Candidates are to note that there will be no further lists for JEECUP Direct Admission after the third list.

DNA wishes the very best of luck to all the candidates!