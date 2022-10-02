JEECUP Counselling 2022 Round 5 seat allotment result RELEASED at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

File photo

The JEECUP Uttar Pradesh Counseling Round 5 Allotment Result has been declared. Candidates can check their JEE CUP Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result on the official website - www.jeecup.admissions.nic.in. As per the JEECUP Counselling Schedule 2022, document verification will take place at district Help Centers in accordance with the seat granted in Round 5 from October 1 to October 3, 2022.



The candidates who will not be allotted a seat in the UP Polytechnic Counselling process can apply for the next round. The council will conduct a total of 8 rounds out of which five rounds have been completed. The JEE CUP Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result for Round 5 has been released.

Candidates who want to apply for a better seat or have not been allotted a seat can register for Round 6.



JEECUP 2022 Counselling Schedule Round 5



5th Round of seat allotment October 1, 2022



5th Round Document Verification: From October 1, 2022, to October 3, 2022, up to 5:00 pm



5th Round Fee Deposition: From October 1, 2022, to October 3, 2022



Admitted Seat Withdrawal: September 28, 2022, to October 3, 2022



6th Round New Registration: October 6, 2022, to October 8, 2022



JEECUP Counselling 2022: List of required documents



Valid proof id – Aadhar Card

Class 10 and Class 12 certificates

JEECUP 2022 Admit Card

JEECUP 2022 Rank Card

JEECUP Counseling Allotment Letter

Character certificate

Migration certificate and reservation certificate if applicable

Two photographs

Domicile certificate

Photocopies of the documents mentioned above



For the unversed, the registrations for Round 5 began on September 28, 2022, and the last date for registering and online payment was September 30, 2022.