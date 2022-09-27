Headlines

JEECUP Counselling 2022 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result to release TODAY at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Once declared, candidates will be able to check their JEE CUP Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result at www.jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 08:35 AM IST

JEECUP Counselling 2022 is currently being conducted for all qualified, non-qualified candidates, and candidates outside of Uttar Pradesh. Now, JEE CUP Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result is also all set to release today - September 27, 2022. Once declared, candidates will be able to check their JEE CUP Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result on the official website - www.jeecup.admissions.nic.in. 

The Round 4 registrations for JEECUP 2022 Counselling concluded yesterday and the results for the same will be declared today. The candidates who will not be allotted a seat in the UP Polytechnic Counselling process can apply for the next round. 

According to the official notice, after the results for Round 4 are released today, candidates who want to apply for a better seat or have not been allotted a seat can register for Round 5.

JEECUP Counselling 2022 Round 5 Dates

Round 5 Registration for qualified, non-qualified, other state candidates, and those not selected: September 28, 2022

Last date to register: September 30, 2022 

Choice filling and locking: September 28 to 30, 2022.

Seat Allotment Result: October 1, 2022 

Document verification: October 1 to 3, 2022 till 5 pm

Fee deposition: October 1 to 3, 2022.

Seat withdrawal: September 28 to October 3, 2022.

