JEECUP Counselling 2022 Round 4 registrations to end TODAY at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, all you need to know

Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP 2022) counselling round 4 registration will conclude today (September 26) at the official website -- jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The result for JEECUP Round 4 seat allotment will be released on September 27. The 4th Round Document Verification at the district Help Centres will be held from September 28 till September 30 till 5 pm.

"Registration and choice filling of qualified / not Qualified, other state candidate and candidate not admitted/allotted any institute upto previous rounds of JEECUP 2022 counselling has started. Results of 4th round will be announced on 27 September,” the notification read.

JEECUP Counselling 2022 Round 4: Steps To Register

Visit the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

On the homepage, register for round 4

Key in your application number and date of birth

Fill in the application and then click on submit

Download and keep a copy of the same for future reference.

JEECUP 2022 round one seat allotment result was announced on September 10, round 2 allotment result on September 14 and round 3 allotment result on September 19.