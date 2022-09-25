JEECUP Counselling Round 4 Registration starts today: Website, steps to check here

Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP 2022) counselling round 4 registration will start today (September 25) at the official website--jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The JEECUP 2022 round 4 registration process will end on September 26.
The result for JEECUP Round 4 seat allotment will be released on September 27. The 4th Round Document Verification at the district Help Centres will be held from September 28 till September 30 till 5 pm.
JEECUP Counselling 2022 Round 4: How to register
