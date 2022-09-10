JEECUP Counseling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result to be declared TODAY at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

File photo

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh, to release the JEECUP Counseling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result today (September 10) as per the schedule on jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Once declared, candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the results through the official website of JEECUP on jeecup.nic.in.

According to the schedule, Round 1 results will be announced today, and as soon as they are, candidates must begin the online verification, freeze/float option selection, etc. processes. September 11, 2022 marks the beginning of the Round 1 process, while September 13, 2022 marks its conclusion. Additionally, candidates must deposit a security charge of Rs. 3000 for float candidates and a fee of Rs. 500 for frozen candidates.

Candidates should also be aware that registration for Round 2 will start on September 11, 2022. You will need to register, pay the costs, fill out your choices, and lock them. September 13, 2022, is the deadline for completing round 2 registrations. On September 14, 2022, the results of the second round of seat allocation will be released.

JEECUP Counseling 2022 Round 1 dates:

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: September 10

Round 1 Document verification, freeze/float option: September 11 to September 13

Round 2 registration: September 11 to September 13

Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: September 14