JEECUP 2023 exam dates released at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, application process to begin soon

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has released the exam dates for JEECUP 2023. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 1 to June 6, 2023. Candidates can go through the official notice on the official site of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The JEECUP will be for Group A, E1, E2, B,C,D,F,G,H,I, K1- K8 and Group L. However, the application process for JEECUP 2023 have not started yet.
JEECUP 2023: Steps to apply
For SC/ST category, candidates have to pay Rs 200/- and Rs 300/- if belonging to general category or OBC.