JEECUP 2023 exam dates released at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, application process to begin soon

Candidates can go through the official notice on the official site of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 09:00 AM IST

File photo

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has released the exam dates for JEECUP 2023. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 1 to June 6, 2023. Candidates can go through the official notice on the official site of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The JEECUP will be for Group A, E1, E2, B,C,D,F,G,H,I, K1- K8 and Group L. However, the application process for JEECUP 2023 have not started yet.  

JEECUP 2023: Steps to apply

  • Visit the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
  • Click on JEECUP 2023 registration link available  
  • Enter the registration details and click on register.
  • Login to the account and fill in the application form.
  • Pay the application fees and click on submit.
  • Once done, download the page and keep a hard copy 

For SC/ST category, candidates have to pay Rs 200/- and Rs 300/- if belonging to general category or OBC.  

JEECUP 2023 notification

