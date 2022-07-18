Search icon
JEECUP 2022 Result today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, know how to check scores

JEECUP 2022: The candidates who have appeared in the JEECUP 2022 exam can check result through the official website- jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 10:56 AM IST

File photo

Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh or JEECUP to declare the result of Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic UPJEE (P) today (July 18). "JEECUP 2022 results will be announced on July 18 evening," the notification reads. Once declared, candidates can check the JEECUP 2022 exam and can check results through the official website- jeecup.admissions.nic.in. 

The JEECUP entrance test was conducted in online mode from June 27 to 30.

Once declared, candidates can check their scores by following the steps given below:

JEECUP (UPJEE) 2022 results: How to check scores

Visit the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
Click on the JEECUP 2022 result link available on the home page
Log in with the required login credentials.
Submit and view scores.

JEECUP 2022 is an entrance exam conducted in the computer-based exam for admission to engineering diploma, management, and post-diploma courses. 

