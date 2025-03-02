JEE Main is one of India’s toughest entrance exams, and many students struggle due to overwhelming resources.

Many students believe that more books and coaching classes will help them succeed in exams like JEE Main. However, excessive study materials can often lead to stress and burnout rather than better results.

Saksham Jindal, who scored a perfect 100 percentile in JEE Main, shared a simple yet effective study tip. "For Chemistry, I focused entirely on the NCERT syllabus. There is no need for extra reference books," he said. He also emphasised the importance of practising questions repeatedly to build confidence.

JEE Main is one of India’s toughest entrance exams, and many students struggle due to overwhelming resources. Instead of focusing on conceptual clarity and problem-solving, they often get lost in multiple materials. This can reduce motivation and increase anxiety.

A well-balanced approach is crucial for exam success. Quality should be prioritised over quantity when it comes to study materials. Structured study plans, regular breaks, and a stress-free mindset can help in better preparation.

Apart from JEE Main, Saksham also excelled in his CBSE Class 10 exams with 97.8% and won medals in various Olympiads. Coming from an academically inclined family in Hisar, his success is a result of smart and focused preparation.

For effective JEE Main preparation, students should follow a structured study plan, use active learning methods like mind maps and flashcards, and practice past papers. Regular revisions, a distraction-free environment, and a healthy lifestyle with enough sleep and exercise also play a key role. Most importantly, maintaining confidence and avoiding unnecessary stress can make a significant difference.

