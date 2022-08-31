WBJEE Counselling 2022: Registration will end tomorrow at wbjeeb.nic.in, details here

WBJEE Counselling 2022 | Photo: PTI

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, WBJEE Counselling 2022 registration will conclude tomorrow, September 1 at the official website-- wbjeeb.nic.in. As per the WBJEE 2022 counselling schedule, the last date for WBJEE registration, fee payment and choice filling is September 1 till 11:59 pm. Candidates can check the list of required documents while reporting to the allotted college.

WBJEE 2022 Counselling will be done in two phases. Phase-1 counselling is conducted for WBJEE-2022 rank holders for admission into Engineering/Technology/ Pharmacy courses.

While Phase 2 counselling is held for WBJEE 2022 rank holders for admission into the Architecture course and for JEE Mains rank holders for admission in seats reserved for JEE main candidates in various courses.

WBJEE Counselling 2022 includes various stages including the WBJEE counselling registration, fee payment, and choice filling. WBJEEB allots admission to the students on the basis of their choices and seat availability.

Read: ICAR AIEEA, AICE 2022: Edit window will close today, details here