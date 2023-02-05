JEE Mains session 1: NTA to close application correction window today, details here

File photo

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 1 application correction window to close today for modifying the State Code of Eligibility and Category in the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Application Form. Candidates can modify their applications through the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The application correction window will close today (February 5).

“National Testing Agency is in receipt of few representations from the candidates regarding giving them an opportunity to edit/modify their State Code of Eligibility and Category in the Online Application Form of JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1”, reads the official website.

“It is important to note that the State code of Eligibility does NOT depends upon the native place/permanent address or the place of residence of the candidate”, the notification added.

The NTA concluded the Session 1 of JEE Main 2023 on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31 and February 1, 2023. The BE, BTech (paper 1) exam was held in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

JEE Mains Answer Key 2023 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on February 2, 2023. Candidates can download the JEE Mains Session 1 answer key through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Mains Answer Key 2023 objection window facility was concluded on February 4, 2023.

