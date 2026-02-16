FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
EDUCATION

JEE Mains Result 2026 for Session 1 declared by NTA; Check direct link here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains Result 2026 for Session 1. Candidates who appeared for the entrance test can check their results on the official website.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Feb 16, 2026, 07:09 PM IST

JEE Mains Result 2026 for Session 1 declared by NTA; Check direct link here
The JEE exam for Session 1 was held between January 21 and January 29 this year.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains Result 2026 for Session 1. Candidates who appeared for the entrance test can check their results on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. According to data from the NTA, the attendance for BE/BTech paper stood at 96.26 percent, indicating strong participation among candidates.

How to check JEE Mains Result for Session 1

Candidates can follow the below steps to check their results:
Visit the official NTA JEE website at jeemain.nta.nic.in
Click on the 'JEE Mains Result 2026 for Session 1' link on the website homepage.
A new page will open where candidates will be asked to enter their login details.
Enter your application number, password or date of birth, and the security pin.
Click on 'Submit' and your result will be displayed.
You can download the scorecard and keep a printout for future use as it will be needed during counselling and admission processes.

The NTA scorecards will carry key details such as candidate name, roll number, application number, subject-wise percentile scores, total percentile, All India Rank (AIR), category rank, and JEE Advanced qualifying status. Candidates are advised to verify all details and contact the NTA in case of any emergency.

JEE Mains exam

The JEE exam for Session 1 was held between January 21 and January 29 this year. The provisional answer key was released on February 4 and the objection window closed two days later on February 6. The results for JEE Mains are used for admissions to engineering colleges across India, including NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs. They are also used to determine eligibility for JEE Advanced for admissions to the prestigious IITs. Many private universities and state counselling processes also consider JEE Main scores.

 

