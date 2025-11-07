FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
JEE Mains exam 2026: CBSE asks schools to share Class 11 registration details on urgent basis

CBSE has instructed affiliated schools to provide Class 11 registration numbers to students applying for JEE Main 2026. The numbers are required for completing the application. The last date to apply for JEE Main is November 27, 2025, with exams scheduled between January 21-30, 2026.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 07, 2025, 01:32 PM IST

JEE Mains exam 2026: CBSE asks schools to share Class 11 registration details on urgent basis
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an important notice for all affiliated schools regarding the JEE Main 2026 application process. The Board has instructed schools to provide the Class 11 registration numbers of students applying for the JEE Main exam. This measure is crucial for students to complete their JEE Main application forms, as the National Testing Agency (NTA) requires these registration numbers for processing their applications.

Why Class 11 Registration Number Required?

As per the notice, the NTA, which conducts the JEE Main exam, has made it mandatory for candidates to enter their Class 11 registration numbers in the online application form. This step is part of the verification process for students appearing for the entrance exam. However, many students and parents have raised concerns that they have not yet received their Class 11 registration numbers from their respective schools, despite repeated instructions from CBSE.

CBSE’s Action on the Issue

In response to these grievances, the CBSE has reiterated its directive to all affiliated schools to promptly provide the Class 11 registration number to the students applying for JEE Main 2026. The Board has emphasised that these registration numbers are essential for completing the application process and that schools must ensure they are made available to the students without further delay.

JEE Main 2026 Registration Details

The registration process for JEE Main 2026 is currently underway, with the last date for application submission being November 27, 2025. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam are encouraged to complete their applications before the deadline.

The JEE Main 2026 exam will take place between January 21 and January 30, 2026, in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. To help candidates prepare, the exam city slip will be released by the first week of January 2026.

Next Steps for Students

Students who are applying for JEE Main 2026 should immediately contact their respective schools to obtain their Class 11 registration number if they haven't already. This is a crucial step in completing the application process successfully.

For more updates and related information, candidates are advised to regularly check the official NTA JEE website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

With the exam date fast approaching, students need to ensure that they meet all application requirements, including obtaining their Class 11 registration number from their school. CBSE’s timely intervention in this matter aims to streamline the application process and avoid any delays for students aspiring to appear for JEE Main 2026.

