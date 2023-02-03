JEE Mains Answer Key 2023: Know last date to raise objections at jeemain.nta.nic.in

File photo

JEE Mains Answer Key 2023 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on February 2, 2023. Candidates can download the JEE Mains Session 1 answer key through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The objection window will close on February 4, 2023. Candidates, who want to raise objections against JEE answer key can do by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question as a non-refundable processing fee. The Payment for the processing fee may be done through, Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking.

"Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of Subject Experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The Key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 04 February 2023 (upto 07:50 p.m.)," the official notice reads

The NTA concluded the Session 1 of JEE Main 2023 on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31 and February 1, 2023. The BE, BTech (paper 1) exam was held in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

JEE Mains Answer Key 2023 official notice