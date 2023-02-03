Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

JEE Mains Answer Key 2023: Know last date to raise objections at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Candidates can download the JEE Mains Session 1 answer key through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 10:19 AM IST

JEE Mains Answer Key 2023: Know last date to raise objections at jeemain.nta.nic.in
File photo

JEE Mains Answer Key 2023 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on February 2, 2023. Candidates can download the JEE Mains Session 1 answer key through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

The objection window will close on February 4, 2023. Candidates, who want to raise objections against JEE answer key can do by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question as a non-refundable processing fee. The Payment for the processing fee may be done through, Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking.

"Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of Subject Experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The Key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 04 February 2023 (upto 07:50 p.m.)," the official notice reads 

The NTA concluded the Session 1 of JEE Main 2023 on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31 and February 1, 2023. The BE, BTech (paper 1) exam was held in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

JEE Mains Answer Key 2023 official notice

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan attend engagement ceremony of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant
Educational qualifications of these Bollywood actors will leave you surprised, check list here
Meet Apoorva Rai, India's Mrs Universe 2023 contestant and mother of 3-year-old son
XXX fame Aabha Paul dances to famous Bollywood songs in sexy videos
Janhvi Kapoor looks lethal beauty in nude lehenga set, see PICS
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BSF Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Apply for 1410 Constable (Tradesman) posts rectt.bsf.gov.in, check pay scale
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.