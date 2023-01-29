Search icon
JEE Mains Admit Card 2023 released for January 30, February 1 exams at nta.ac.in, get direct link here

The NTA to conduct JEE Main BTech and BE paper 1 exams on January 29, 30, 31 and February 1, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 07:18 AM IST

File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for all exam dates of Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2023. Candidates can download the admit card through the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2023 admit card is for January 31 and February 1, 2023 exam.

Exam B.Arch and B.Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B) concluded at 6:30 PM on 28 January for about 0.46 lakh candidates across 285 cities and 343 centres. Exam for B.E./B.Tech (Paper I) will be held on 29 and 30 January in 278 cities and 507 centres for 2.87 lakh candidates. 

JEE Mains Admit Card 2023: How to download

  • Visit the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on JEE Mains Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JEE Mains Admit Card 2023 

