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JEE MAINS 2026 Session 2 Update: Admit cards released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, know how to download hall ticket, exam date and more

NTA has released JEE Main 2026 Session 2 admit cards for April 2 and 4 exams on its official website.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 30, 2026, 09:11 AM IST

JEE MAINS 2026 Session 2 Update: Admit cards released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, know how to download hall ticket, exam date and more
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued admit cards for the April session of Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2026. Candidates scheduled to appear on April 2 and April 4 can now access their hall tickets through the official portal. The agency clarified that admit cards for exams on April 5, 6, 7, and 8 will be released shortly.

Applicants must log in using their application number and password to download the document. The release follows the earlier publication of the city intimation slip on March 23, which informed candidates about their allotted exam centres.

Important Instructions for Candidates

The NTA has emphasised that students should carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card. It is mandatory to ensure that the QR code and barcode are clearly visible on the downloaded document. Any discrepancies should be addressed immediately through official channels.

Candidates are required to carry a printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre. Along with this, they must bring a valid photo ID and a passport-sized photograph, preferably the same as uploaded during the application process. Entry to the exam hall will not be permitted without these documents.

Steps to Download Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official JEE Main portal at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Admit Card link

Step 3: Enter your application number and password

Step 4: Your admit card will appear on screen—download and save the PDF

The admit card contains key details such as the candidate’s name, date of birth, exam date and timing, and the address of the allotted exam centre. It also includes important exam-day guidelines that must be followed strictly.

Exam Schedule and Format

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 is scheduled to be conducted throughout April in multiple shifts. Paper 1 (BE/BTech) will be held across several days in the first and second week, followed by Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning).

The examination will be conducted in a computer-based format at centres across India and select international locations. The multi-shift system continues to ensure smooth conduct for the large number of aspirants appearing for one of the country’s most competitive entrance exams.

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