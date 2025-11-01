FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

India tennis legend Rohan Bopanna announces retirement after glorious 22-year career

IND-W Vs SA-W, Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa match live on TV, online?

From Po Po to Jhoom Sharaabi: Ajay Devgn’s signature moves take over internet

From Shah Rukh Khan to Aishwarya Rai: Month of iconic Birthdays that define Bollywood glamour

JEE MAINS 2026 Session 1 Update: Registration begins at jeemain.nta.nic.in; check dates, how to register, other important details

'Delhi should be renamed as Indraprastha': BJP MP writes to Amit Shah

Fact check: Sanjay Mishra marries Mahima Chaudhry? Here's the truth behind their recent viral video

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Date, history, significance and how Gurpurab is celebrated across India

Do you know how Abhishek Bachchan proposed to Aishwarya Rai 18 years back?

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rejected THIS blockbuster film starring Aamir Khan, which later made another actress' career; here's why she said no

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India tennis legend Rohan Bopanna announces retirement after glorious 22-year career

India tennis legend Rohan Bopanna announces retirement after glorious 22-year ca

IND-W Vs SA-W, Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa match live on TV, online?

IND-W Vs SA-W, Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and where to wa

From Po Po to Jhoom Sharaabi: Ajay Devgn’s signature moves take over internet

Ajay Devgn’s signature moves take over internet

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

JEE MAINS 2026 Session 1 Update: Registration begins at jeemain.nta.nic.in; check dates, how to register, other important details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main 2026 notification. The exam will be held in two sessions: January and April 2026. Session 1 applications are open from October 31 to November 27, 2025, with exams scheduled between January 21 and 30, 2026.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 01, 2025, 03:23 PM IST

JEE MAINS 2026 Session 1 Update: Registration begins at jeemain.nta.nic.in; check dates, how to register, other important details
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the JEE Main 2026 notification, confirming that the engineering entrance exam will once again be conducted in two sessions: January and April 2026. Candidates aspiring for admission to undergraduate engineering, architecture, and planning programs at premier institutions such as IITs, NITs, and other centrally funded technical institutes should complete the online application process within the prescribed deadline.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1: Important Dates

The first session of JEE Main 2026 will be conducted in January 2026, and the detailed schedule is as follows:

Events Dates
  1. Online submission of application form October 31 – November 27, 2025
  2. Last date for fee payment (Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI) November 27, 2025
  3. Announcement of exam city by the first week of January 2026
  4. Availability of admit cards to be announced on the NTA website
  5. Dates of examination: Between January 21 and 30, 2026
  6. Centre, date, and shift as indicated on the admit card
  7. Display of recorded responses to be announced later
  8. Declaration of result by February 12, 2026 (Tentative)

Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for updates regarding admit cards, response sheets and results.

JEE Main 2026 Exam Pattern and Structure

The JEE Main 2026 will be conducted in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The exam will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, except for the drawing section in the B.Arch paper, which will be conducted offline on an A4 sheet.

Paper 1: B.E./B.Tech

Subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics

Total Questions: 75 (20 in Section A + 5 in Section B for each subject)

Mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Shifts:

Morning: 09:00 AM – 12:00 Noon

Afternoon: 03:00 PM – 06:00 PM

Paper 2A: B.Arch

Sections:

Part 1: Mathematics (20 + 5 questions)

Part 2: Aptitude Test (50 questions)

Part 3: Drawing Test (2 questions, offline mode)

Total Questions: 77

Shifts: 09:00 AM – 12:00 Noon / 03:00 PM – 06:00 PM

Paper 2B: B.Planning

Sections:

Part 1: Mathematics (20 + 5 questions)

Part 2: Aptitude Test (50 questions)

Part 3: Planning Test (25 questions)

Total Questions: 100

Mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Key Points for Candidates

The online registration window for Session 1 is open from October 31 to November 27, 2025.

Session 2 will be conducted in April 2026, and its schedule will be released later.

Candidates can appear in one or both sessions, with the best score considered for admissions.

The exam city, admit card, and other details will be available on the official NTA website.

The release of the JEE Main 2026 notification marks the beginning of the engineering admission season for lakhs of aspirants across India. Candidates are advised to complete their application forms carefully, keep track of updates on the official NTA portal, and begin focused preparation for the January session to maximise their performance.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND-W Vs SA-W, Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa match live on TV, online?
IND-W Vs SA-W, Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and where to wa
From Po Po to Jhoom Sharaabi: Ajay Devgn’s signature moves take over internet
Ajay Devgn’s signature moves take over internet
From Shah Rukh Khan to Aishwarya Rai: Month of iconic Birthdays that define Bollywood glamour
From Shah Rukh Khan to Aishwarya Rai: Month of iconic Birthdays
JEE MAINS 2026 Session 1 Update: Registration begins at jeemain.nta.nic.in; check dates, how to register, other important details
JEE MAINS 2026 Session 1 Update: Registration begins at jeemain.nta.nic.in
'Delhi should be renamed as Indraprastha': BJP MP writes to Amit Shah
'Delhi Should Be Renamed as Indraprastha': BJP MP writes to Amit Shah
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE