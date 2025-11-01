JEE MAINS 2026 Session 1 Update: Registration begins at jeemain.nta.nic.in; check dates, how to register, other important details

India tennis legend Rohan Bopanna announces retirement after glorious 22-year career
EDUCATION
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main 2026 notification. The exam will be held in two sessions: January and April 2026. Session 1 applications are open from October 31 to November 27, 2025, with exams scheduled between January 21 and 30, 2026.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the JEE Main 2026 notification, confirming that the engineering entrance exam will once again be conducted in two sessions: January and April 2026. Candidates aspiring for admission to undergraduate engineering, architecture, and planning programs at premier institutions such as IITs, NITs, and other centrally funded technical institutes should complete the online application process within the prescribed deadline.
The first session of JEE Main 2026 will be conducted in January 2026, and the detailed schedule is as follows:
Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for updates regarding admit cards, response sheets and results.
The JEE Main 2026 will be conducted in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The exam will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, except for the drawing section in the B.Arch paper, which will be conducted offline on an A4 sheet.
Paper 1: B.E./B.Tech
Subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics
Total Questions: 75 (20 in Section A + 5 in Section B for each subject)
Mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT)
Shifts:
Morning: 09:00 AM – 12:00 Noon
Afternoon: 03:00 PM – 06:00 PM
Paper 2A: B.Arch
Sections:
Part 1: Mathematics (20 + 5 questions)
Part 2: Aptitude Test (50 questions)
Part 3: Drawing Test (2 questions, offline mode)
Total Questions: 77
Shifts: 09:00 AM – 12:00 Noon / 03:00 PM – 06:00 PM
Paper 2B: B.Planning
Sections:
Part 1: Mathematics (20 + 5 questions)
Part 2: Aptitude Test (50 questions)
Part 3: Planning Test (25 questions)
Total Questions: 100
Mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT)
The online registration window for Session 1 is open from October 31 to November 27, 2025.
Session 2 will be conducted in April 2026, and its schedule will be released later.
Candidates can appear in one or both sessions, with the best score considered for admissions.
The exam city, admit card, and other details will be available on the official NTA website.
The release of the JEE Main 2026 notification marks the beginning of the engineering admission season for lakhs of aspirants across India. Candidates are advised to complete their application forms carefully, keep track of updates on the official NTA portal, and begin focused preparation for the January session to maximise their performance.