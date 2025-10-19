JEE Mains 2026 dates announced; check step-by-step guide on how to apply and more

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the exam dates for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Mains 2026), issuing an advisory.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the exam dates for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Mains 2026), issuing an advisory. As per the announcement, JEE Main session 1 will be held in CBT mode in two sessions, in January and April, respectively. The online application link will be active on the website jeemain.nta.nic. soon.

Although the exact date of registration hasn't been announced, the official notice mentions that the link will go live in October itself. "In order to facilitate active participation of a large number of candidates in JEE (Main) 2026, NTA is working towards increasing the number of cities for a wider approach and ease of engineering aspirants. Furthermore, special attention is being given to address the requirements and needs of PwD/PwBD candidates appearing in the Examination", says the official notice.

JEE Mains 2026 - check important dates here

Session 1

Online submission of applications - October 25 onwards

Date of exam - Between January 21 and 30, 2026

Session 2

Online submission of applications - Last week of January 2026, onwards

Date of exam - Between April 1 and 10, 2026

Step-by-step guide on how to apply for JEE Mains 2026

1. Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. On the home page, select the JEE Main session 1 registration link

3. Enter contact details

4. Fill the application form, upload a recent passport-size photograph, and your signature.

5. Cross-check the details and click on 'submit'.

6. Download a copy of the form for future reference.