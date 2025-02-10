The registration process for the JEE Main April session exam is underway. The last date to register for the JEE Main April session applications 2025 is February 25.

JEE Main 2025 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to declare the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 1 result soon. The JEE Main Result is expected to be released by February 12 at jee main.nta.nic.in. Once announced, candidates can download their scorecards on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

NTA closed the JEE Main session 1 provisional answer key objection window on February 6.

JEE Main session 1 result: How to check

Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the session 1 scorecard download link.

Provide the requested information and log in.

Check and download your result.

JEE Main session 1 paper 1 (BE/BTech) exam was conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29. The paper 1 test was held in two shifts – 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper 2 of JEE Main (BArch/BPlanning was conducted in the second shift of the last day, January 30 (from 3 pm to 6:30 pm).