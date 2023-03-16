Search icon
JEE Mains 2023 session 2: Last date to apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in, registration details here

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 08:43 AM IST

File photo

National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the application window of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 2 for two more days – March 15 and 16. Those who couldn't submit their forms in the last window can now do it on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The previous application window for JEE Main was closed on March 12 and the correction window was open till March 14, 9 pm.

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 2 application window to close today (March 16). Candidates can submit their form at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Earlier, the last date to apply for JEE Main exam was March 12 and the application correction window was open till March 14, 9pm.

“…A few representations are being received from the candidates to open the registration window again for applying for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 2 as they could not complete their registration due to various unavoidable reasons. To support the students’ community, it has been decided to re-open the registration for receiving online Application Forms for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 2….” the notification reads.

“The dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of Result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal at the appropriate time,” it added.

EE Main 2023 April session exam city intimation slips will be released soon. While the JEE Main 2023 will be released in the last week of March.  The engineering entrance exam will be conducted in 13 languages that are English, Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Marathi, Odia, and Punjabi.

JEE Main 2023: How to apply

  • Visit the official website of NTA JEE Main-- jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the session 2 registration link
  • Enter the required details
  • Fill up the application form
  • Upload all the scanned images, and pay the mandatory application fee
  • Preview the JEE Main form and submit it
  • Keep a printout of the acknowledgment form for future reference.
