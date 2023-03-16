JEE Mains 2023 session 2: Last date to apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in, registration details here

File photo

National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the application window of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 2 for two more days – March 15 and 16. Those who couldn't submit their forms in the last window can now do it on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The previous application window for JEE Main was closed on March 12 and the correction window was open till March 14, 9 pm.

NTA JEE Main 2023 session 2 registration has been reopened after receiving representations from candidates.

“…A few representations are being received from the candidates to open the registration window again for applying for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 2 as they could not complete their registration due to various unavoidable reasons. To support the students’ community, it has been decided to re-open the registration for receiving online Application Forms for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 2….” the notification reads.

“The dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of Result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal at the appropriate time,” it added.

EE Main 2023 April session exam city intimation slips will be released soon. While the JEE Main 2023 will be released in the last week of March. The engineering entrance exam will be conducted in 13 languages that are English, Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Marathi, Odia, and Punjabi.

JEE Main 2023: How to apply