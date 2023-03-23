Search icon
JEE Mains 2023 session 2 exam city slip, admit card expected soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The examination will be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 10:10 AM IST

JEE Mains 2023 session 2 exam city slip, admit card expected soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in
File photo

National Testing Agency (NTA) to release exam city information slip and admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 second session soon. Once released, candidates can download it from jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2023 session 2 is scheduled to be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12, 2023 at various centres across the country.

JEE Main 2023 session 2 registration and application correction process concluded on March 14. After that, the application window was reopened for two more days.

“The dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of Result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal at the appropriate time,” it added.

JEE Main 2023 April session exam city intimation slips will be released soon. While the JEE Main 2023 will be released in the last week of March.  The engineering entrance exam will be conducted in 13 languages that are English, Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Marathi, Odia, and Punjabi.

 

