JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 exam: Registrations to end SOON at jeemain.nta.nic.in, know how to apply

File photo

JEE Main 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) to conclude the registration for Joint Entrance Examination 2023 Session 1 on January 12, 2023. Candidates can apply for JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 exam at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2023 January session Exam is scheduled to be conducted on 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31 January 2023.

For JEE Main Session 2, candidates can register between February 7 and March 7, 2023.

Candidates who have passed the class 12 (10+2) exam in 2021 and 2022, or appeared in the Class 12/equivalent examination in 2023, from any recognised board are eligible to apply for For JEE Main 2023 exam.

JEE Main 2023: Steps to register

Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the link for JEE Main 2023 application

Register by providing required details

Pay the fees and submit the form

Download the form and keep a copy for future reference

JEE Main 2023 Exam City Slip

The JEE Main exam city slip 2023 will be released in the second week of January. The JEE Main 2023 Session 1 admit card will be released next week. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

