JEE Mains 2023 registration to end on THIS date, know how to apply

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 07:39 AM IST

File photo

JEE Main 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Mains 2023 syllabus. On the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in, you can access the syllabus for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) — Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. The registration for Joint Entrance Examination 2023 has begun on December 15, 2022, and will end on January 12, 2023. Candidates can register between February 7 and March 7, 2023, for the JEE Main session 2 exam (April 2023).

The JEE Main 2023 January session Exam is scheduled to be conducted on 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31 January 2023.

Candidates who have passed the class 12 (10+2) exam in 2021 and 2022, or appeared in the Class 12/equivalent examination in 2023, from any recognised board are eligible to apply for For JEE Main 2023 exam.

JEE Main 2023: documents required
While registering for JEE Main 2023, candidates have to upload scanned images of the candidate photograph, signature, category certificate (if applicable), and PwD certificate (wherever applicable). The recent photograph should be uploaded either in colour or black and white with 80 percent face visible including ears against a white background.

The scanned photograph and signature should be in JPG/JPEG format. The size of the scanned photograph should be between 10 kb and 200 kb, and the size of the scanned signature should be between 4 kb and 30 kb. The size of the scanned copy of the category certificate (SC, ST, OBC, and EWS) should be in pdf between 50kb and 300kb. Candidates have to cross-verify their JEE Main 2023 application form before submission.

JEE Main 2023: Steps to register

  • Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the link for JEE Main 2023 application
  • Register by providing required details
  • Pay the fees and submit the form
  • Download the form and keep a copy for future reference
