JEE Mains 2023 latest update: Check registration process, documents required and paper 1, paper 2 syllabus

File photo

JEE Main 2023: the syllabus for JEE Mains 2023 exam has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The syllabus for Paper-1 (B.E./B.Tech.)- Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry is available on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The registration for Joint Entrance Examination 2023 has begun on December 15, 2022, and will end on January 12, 2023. For JEE Main session 2 (April 2023), candidates can register between February 7 and March 7, 2023.

The JEE Main 2023 January session Exam will be conducted on 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31 January 2023

Candidates who have cleared the Class 12 (10+2) exam in 2021 and 2022, or appeared in Class 12/equivalent examination in 2023, from any recognised board are eligible to apply for For JEE Main 2023 exam.

JEE Main 2023: documents required

While registering for JEE Main 2023, candidates have to upload scanned images of the candidate photograph, signature, category certificate (if applicable), and PwD certificate (wherever applicable). The recent photograph should be uploaded either in colour or black and white with 80 percent face visible including ears against a white background.

The scanned photograph and signature should be in JPG/JPEG format. The size of the scanned photograph should be between 10 kb and 200 kb, and the size of the scanned signature should be between 4 kb and 30 kb. The size of the scanned copy of the category certificate (SC, ST, OBC, and EWS) should be in pdf between 50kb and 300kb. Candidates have to cross-verify their JEE Main 2023 application form before submission.

JEE Main 2023: Steps to register

Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Cick on the link for JEE Main 2023 application

Register by providing required details

Pay the fees and submit the form

Download the form and keep a copy for future reference

JEE Mains 2023 exam syllabus:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE (Main) will have two papers. Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) is for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments.

paper 2 is for admission to BArch and BPlanning. The exam will be held in two sessions in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

JEE Mains 2023 will be conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

JEE Mains 2023 exam syllabus: direct link