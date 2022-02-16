JEE Mains 2022: Big update on number of attempts that students must know

As lakhs of aspirants await the schedule and registration for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2022, a new report claims major change in the number of attempts that engineering aspirants will get this year. As reported by a leading national daily, the JEE Mains 2022 examination will permit students 2 attempts instead of 4, as decided by the Ministry of Education.

Furthermore, the first JEE Mains 2022 attempt is expected to be conducted in the months of April and May as per media reports. This year the students may be given decreased sessions by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the body which conducts the national-level engineering entrance exam. It is pertinent to point out that there has been no official statement or notification regarding this from the NTA till now.

Students were permitted only one attempt at JEE Mains exam initially but the number was increased to two attempts in 2019 and four in 2021.

The JEE Mains in 2021 for admissions to undergraduate engineering courses was conducted from February to September across 4 attempts. Aspirants could appear in all four attempts and their best performance would be taken forward as their JEE Mains score.

The move was influenced by the ongoing Covid-19 situation in India at the time, as it was decided that students must be supported in their attempts. But now, aspirants would be allowed two attempts instead of four in the highly competitive exam, as the Ministry of Education reverts to earlier pattern with the pandemic situation less intense than before. The registration dates and schedule of JEE Mains 2022 are likely to be notified on the official website soon.