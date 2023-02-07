JEE Main Toppers 2023: NTA releases list of JEE Mains toppers at jeemain.nta.nic.in, 12 students score 100 percentile

File Photo

The list of Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2023 Toppers has been released by the National Testing Agency. On Monday, the JEE Main 2023 Result for Session 1 was released at www.jeemain.nta.nic.in. As per the results, 12 students have scored 100th percentile for the JEE Main Result.

Out of the 12 students, 6 students are from Kota's Allen Career Institute. These students are in the 100th percentile for the JEE Main Result 2023.

Here is the JEE Main 2023 Toppers List

Kaushal Vijayvargiya - 100th percentile

Deshank Pratap Singh - 100th percentile

Harshul Sanjay Bhai - 100th percentile

Soham Das - 100th percentile

Divyansh Hemendra Shinde - 100th percentile

Krish Gupta - 100th percentile

Steps to download JEE Main Toppers List 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website at www.jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link available for the toppers list on the homepage

Step 3: A JEE Main list of toppers will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Download the same and check the names of JEE Main toppers.

Meanwhile, according to the official notification released by the National Testing Agency, the JEE Main Session 2 registration process will begin today once the link is made active on the official website - www.jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main 2023 Exam would be held in two sessions - January and April. The January Session Exam was held from January 24 to February 1, 2023. The result for the same was released on Monday.

(This is a developing story. More names will be added as and when the list is declared)