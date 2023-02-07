Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

JEE Main Toppers 2023: NTA releases list of JEE Mains toppers at jeemain.nta.nic.in, 12 students score 100 percentile

According to the official notification released by the National Testing Agency, the JEE Main Session 2 registration process will begin today once the link is made active on the official website - www.jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 11:30 AM IST

JEE Main Toppers 2023: NTA releases list of JEE Mains toppers at jeemain.nta.nic.in, 12 students score 100 percentile
File Photo
The list of Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2023 Toppers has been released by the National Testing Agency. On Monday, the JEE Main 2023 Result for Session 1 was released at www.jeemain.nta.nic.in. As per the results, 12 students have scored 100th percentile for the JEE Main Result. 
 
Out of the 12 students, 6 students are from Kota's Allen Career Institute. These students are in the 100th percentile for the JEE Main Result 2023.
 
Here is the JEE Main 2023 Toppers List 
 
Kaushal Vijayvargiya - 100th percentile 
 
Deshank Pratap Singh - 100th percentile 
 
Harshul Sanjay Bhai - 100th percentile 
 
 
Soham Das - 100th percentile 
 
Divyansh Hemendra Shinde - 100th percentile
 
Krish Gupta - 100th percentile
 
Steps to download JEE Main Toppers List 2023 
 
Step 1: Visit the official website at www.jeemain.nta.nic.in
 
Step 2: Click on the link available for the toppers list on the homepage
 
Step 3: A JEE Main list of toppers will be displayed on the screen.
 
Step 4: Download the same and check the names of JEE Main toppers.
 
 
Meanwhile, according to the official notification released by the National Testing Agency, the JEE Main Session 2 registration process will begin today once the link is made active on the official website - www.jeemain.nta.nic.in.
 
The JEE Main 2023 Exam would be held in two sessions - January and April. The January Session Exam was held from January 24 to February 1, 2023. The result for the same was released on Monday. 
 
(This is a developing story. More names will be added as and when the list is declared)
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Valentine's Week 2023: When is rose day, chocolate day, hug day and more; check complete list
In pics: Amid their dating rumours, have a look at Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda's chemistry from The Archies shoot
Aabha Paul looks sizzling hot in red bikini, latest photos of Gandii Baat actress leave netizens in awe
Meghan Markle's miscarriage to Prince William shouting at Harry, 5 big revelations made in docu-series
From Sachin Tendulkar to Rohit Sharma: Top 5 all-time highest run scorers in ODI World Cup history
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 598 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 7
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.