JEE Main Session 2 Schedule: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 2 schedule has come out. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam schedule. The schedule for JEE Main 2025 session 2 exam date can be downloaded from its official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2025 exams will begin from April 2 to 9. The JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Exam was earlier scheduled for April 1 and April 8. The NTA will conduct JEE Main Session 2 exams across many cities in India as well as few sites in other countries.
There will be two papers under the JEE Main Session 2 Schedule , with JEE Main session 2 paper 1 scheduled for April 2, 3, 4, and 7 and JEE Main session 2 paper 2 scheduled for April 9.
JEE Main exams are conducted for admission to BE and BTech courses and in two shifts- The JEE Main Session 2 Examination will take place from 9 am to 12pm in the first shift, that is, morning shift and from 3 pm to 6 pm in the second shift, that is, evening shift. However, the JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 Exam Date on April 8 will be conducted in only the second or the evening shift, that is from 3 pm to 6 pm, whereas, on April 8 exam will be conducted in only the first shift, that is the morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon.
The National Testing Agency will release JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 admit cards just three days before the examination date of JEE Mains 2025. However, the tentative JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 admit cards will be released on March 29. The testing agency will first issue a city intimation slip, followed by admit cards. Candidates should regularly check the official website for updates. NTA has already closed the registration window for JEE Main Session 2 exam on February 25 along with the correction window which was available from February 27 to 29.
The JEE Main 2025 results of session 1 have already been announced. For JEE Main 2025 Paper 1, 95.93% of registered candidates (12,58,136 out of 13,11,544) appeared for the exam.
