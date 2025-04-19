The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 results on its website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 results on its official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download their scorecards by entering their application number and password. However, the NTA has only announced the results for Paper 1 (BE/BTech), while the results for Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) are still awaited.

How to check results

Here are the steps to download your results:

Step 1: Log on to jeemain.nta.ac.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the JEE Main result link.

Step 3: Insert your application number and roll number in the given fields.

Step 4: Submit and download your JEE Main 2025 result.

State-wise list of toppers

Mousam Das from Andaman and Nicobar Islands with a percentile of 99.0622707

Sai Manogna Guthikonda (Andhra Pradesh; 100 percentile)

Pranay Kumar Roy (Arunachal Pradesh; 99.3840245 percentile)

Pranjal Kumar Singh (Assam; 99.9837952 percentile)

Abdullah (Bihar; 99.9945499 percentile)

Arnav Jindal (Chandigarh; 99.9991058 percentile)

Suvigya Dewangan (Chhattisgarh; 99.990837 percentile)

Ahran Rawal (Dadra and Nagar Haveli; 99.9856921 percentile)

Jayesh Vasan (Daman and Diu; 98.4181971 percentile)

Daksh (Delhi; 100 percentile)

Harsh Jha (Delhi; 100 percentile)

Navinya Devanand Desai (Goa; 99.9801306 percentile)

Shiven Vikas Toshniwal (Gujarat; 100 percentile)

Aadit Prakash Bhagade (Gujarat; 100 percentile)

Amogh Bansal (Haryana; 99.9992065 percentile)

Dherya Sharma (Himachal Pradesh; 99.9918249 percentile)

Toiyeb Ashiq Ahangar (Jammu and Kashmir; 99.9936579 percentile)

Aryan Mishra (Jharkhand; 99.9990968 percentile)

Kushagra Gupta (Karnataka; 100 percentile)

Akshay Biju B N (Kerala; 99.9960501 percentile)

Bashir Ahmad (Ladakh; 96.1934877 percentile)

Mohammed Sayeed P (Lakshadweep; 87.5187263 percentile)

Majid Mujahid Husain (Madhya Pradesh; 99.9992043 percentile)

Aayush Ravi Chaudhari (Maharashtra; 100 percentile)

Sanidhya Saraf (Maharashtra; 100 percentile)

Vishad Jain (Maharashtra; 100 percentile)

Loyanganba Leimapokpam (Manipur; 98.6999897 percentile)

Nistaha Gautam (Meghalaya; 99.5899678)

Ishant Verma (Mizoram; 99.7209462)

Samir Kumar (Nagaland; 95.6017969)

Nabaneet Priyadarshi (Odisha; 99.9896407)

Sabyasachi Choudhury (Outside India; 99.8928681)

Jothiram S (Puducherry; 99.9056854)

Piusa Das (Punjab; 99.9968364)

Om Prakash Behera (Rajasthan; 100)

Saksham Jindal (Rajasthan; 100)

Arnav Singh (Rajasthan; 100)

Rajit Gupta (Rajasthan; 100)

Md Anas (Rajasthan; 100)

Ayush Singhal (Rajasthan; 100)

Lakshya Sharma (Rajasthan; 100)

Rajat Kumar Singh (Sikkim; 99.3585197)

Pradish Gandhi S (Tamil Nadu; 99.9991058)

Vangala Ajay Reddy (Telangana; 100)

Bani Brata Majee (Telangana; 100)

Harssh A Gupta (Telangana; 100)

Arghadeep Deb (Tripura; 99.9807578)

Shreyas Lohiya (Uttar Pradesh; 100)

Kushagra Baingaha (Uttar Pradesh; 100)

Saurav (Uttar Pradesh; 100)

Vivek Pandey (Uttarakhand; 99.9936507)

Devdutta Majhi (West Bengal; 100)

Archisman Nandy (West Bengal; 100)

Exam

The JEE Main exam's Session 2 was conducted from April 2 to April 9. The provisional answer key, along with the question papers and candidate response sheets, had been released earlier in the month. In this session, a total of 9,92,350 candidates had appeared, including 6,81,871 females and 3,10,479 males.