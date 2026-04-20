JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026: NTA to announce results today, final answer keys out; Check direct link to download scorecard

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EDUCATION
The examination was held at approximately 566 centres located in 304 cities across India and 14 cities abroad, with around 11.23 lakh candidates appearing.
The National Testing Agency, NTA will release JEE Mains Result 2026 for Session 2 on April 20, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) Session 2 can check the results on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The results for Paper 1 (B.E/B.Tech) will be announced today.
The NTA is likely to announce the results in the evening, at around 6 pm, considering the session 1 trend.
The JEE Mains Session 2 exam was held on April 2, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8, 2026 in computer-based test mode. The examination was held at approximately 566 centres located in 304 cities across India and 14 cities abroad, with around 11.23 lakh candidates appearing. For Paper I approximately 11.06 lakh candidates registered and 54,953 candidates registered for Paper 2.
The provisional answer key was released on April 11 and the objection window was closed on April 13, 2026. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA JEE. As per the official notification, scores for Paper 1 and Paper 2 are calculated using the final answer key.
Raw (actual) marks are first computed based on the JEE Main 2026 marking scheme - four marks are awarded for each correct answer, while one mark is deducted for every incorrect response. Since the exam is conducted in multiple shifts, these raw scores are then normalised and converted into NTA scores to ensure fairness across all sessions.
Candidates who qualify in JEE Main will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced examination, scheduled for May 17, which serves as the gateway to admission into premier institutes such as the IITs. The JEE Main cut-off is the minimum percentile required for candidates to qualify for JEE Advanced and participate in JoSAA counselling.