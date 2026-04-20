JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026 DECLARED: Check direct link at jeemain.nta.nic.in to download scorecard; Know category-wise cut-off percentile

JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026: The JEE Main session 2 BE/BTech paper scorecard is out. Here's how to download your scorecard:

JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main session 2 BE/BTech paper scorecards shortly on its official website jeemain.nta.nic on Monday, April 20, 2026. Around 11 lakh students who appeared for the exam between April 2 and April 8 will be able to download their scorecards using their application number and password. So far, the NTA has released the final answer keys, with two Physics questions from the April 4 shift being dropped.

How to download JEE Main session 2 BE/BTech paper scorecard

As the JEE Main session 2 BE/BTech paper scorecard is out, here's how to download your scorecard:

Visit the official NTA JEE Main website.

Click on the "View JEE Main 2026 Result/Scorecard" link.

Enter your application number and date of birth or password.

Download and save the scorecard for future reference.



What is the expected category-wise cut-off?

The qualifying cut-off for the General category is expected to be around 93-95 percentile, while for GEN-EWS, it may range between 80-82 percentile. For OBC: 79-81 percentile, SC: 61-64 percentile, ST: 48-50 percentile, PwD: 0.001-1 percentile. The JEE Main cut-off is the minimum percentile required for candidates to qualify for JEE Advanced and participate in JoSAA counselling.

Candidates who qualify in JEE Main will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced examination, scheduled for May 17, which serves as the gateway to admission into premier institutes such as the IITs.

How Is the NTA Score Calculated?

As per the official notification, scores for Paper 1 and Paper 2 are calculated using the final answer key. Raw (actual) marks are first computed based on the JEE Main 2026 marking scheme - four marks are awarded for each correct answer, while one mark is deducted for every incorrect response.

Since the exam is conducted in multiple shifts, these raw scores are then normalised and converted into NTA scores to ensure fairness across all sessions.

Meanwhile, the JEE Main session 1 was held from January 21 to January 29 and the result was declared on February 16. In the January session exam, 12 candidates have scored 100-percentile in JEE Mains 2026 Session 1.