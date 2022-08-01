Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

JEE Main Session 2 Exam 2022 answer key date, time: Know when, where to check

JEE Main 2022 Answer Key: Candidates can download the session 2 answer key on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 07:34 AM IST

JEE Main Session 2 Exam 2022 answer key date, time: Know when, where to check
File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) to release the JEE Main 2022 July session provisional answer key soon. As per media reports, JEE Main answer key is likely to be released by the second week of August. Once released, candidates can download the session two answer key on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To access the answer key, candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth/password.

JEE Main Session 2 exams were started on July 25, 2022, for 6,29,778 candidates. The exam will be conducted in close to 500 cities, including 17 outside India. To download the admit card, candidates will have to enter their credentials such as their DOB and their JEE Main Session 2 application number.

The admit card can then be downloaded and kept safe for future use.

Also Read: NTA NEET UG 2022 answer key, OMR sheets, expected THIS week at neet.nta.nic.in

NTA released the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 Session 1 on its official website on July 11.

JEE Main 2022 Answer Key: Steps To Download

Go to the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in
Click on the "Click here for QP / Responses and Provisional Answer Keys of JEE(Main) 2022 Session 2 for Challenge" link available on the homepage.
Enter your required details - application number and date of birth
JEE Main 2022 answer key will appear on the screen
Download the answer key, and take a printout for further reference.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BITSAT 2022 session 2 admit card OUT: See how to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.