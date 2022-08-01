JEE Main Session 2 Exam 2022 answer key date, time: Know when, where to check

File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) to release the JEE Main 2022 July session provisional answer key soon. As per media reports, JEE Main answer key is likely to be released by the second week of August. Once released, candidates can download the session two answer key on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To access the answer key, candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth/password.

JEE Main Session 2 exams were started on July 25, 2022, for 6,29,778 candidates. The exam will be conducted in close to 500 cities, including 17 outside India. To download the admit card, candidates will have to enter their credentials such as their DOB and their JEE Main Session 2 application number.

The admit card can then be downloaded and kept safe for future use.

Also Read: NTA NEET UG 2022 answer key, OMR sheets, expected THIS week at neet.nta.nic.in

NTA released the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 Session 1 on its official website on July 11.

JEE Main 2022 Answer Key: Steps To Download

Go to the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the "Click here for QP / Responses and Provisional Answer Keys of JEE(Main) 2022 Session 2 for Challenge" link available on the homepage.

Enter your required details - application number and date of birth

JEE Main 2022 answer key will appear on the screen

Download the answer key, and take a printout for further reference.